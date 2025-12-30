Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New England Patriots star facing felony strangulation charges

  • New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges in Massachusetts.
  • The charges were filed in Dedham District Court and reportedly stem from an incident on December 2.
  • Diggs has “categorically denied the allegations” with his attorney stating the claims are 'unsubstantiated' and linked to an employee-employer financial dispute.
  • His arraignment is scheduled for January 23, and his legal team has revealed that a financial offer was made to the alleged victim.
  • A judge reportedly pushed back against a request to seal details of the police report, citing an interest in transparency.
