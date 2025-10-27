Goalkeeper once jailed for match-fixing appointed sporting director at Scottish club
- Lutz Pfannenstiel has been appointed as the new sporting director for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, set to join the club in December.
- Pfannenstiel is renowned for a unique playing career, becoming the first man to play for clubs in all six FIFA confederations, representing 25 clubs across 13 countries.
- His extraordinary past includes spending 101 days in a Singapore prison for match-fixing, a charge he denies, and being resuscitated on the pitch after a serious collision in 2002.
- Post-playing, he held senior roles at clubs like Hoffenheim, where he was credited with recruiting players such as Roberto Firmino, and oversaw St Louis City SC's successful MLS debut.
- Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack stated that Pfannenstiel's extensive experience in coaching, scouting, and player development will be crucial in achieving the club's football aspirations.