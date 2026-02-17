Nepal stun Scotland in thrilling T20 World Cup clash
- Nepal finished with a win at the T20 World Cup as they beat Scotland in Mumbai on Tuesday.
- Scotland batted first and looked to have put a good total on the board as they made 170-7, with Michael Jones scoring 71 runs off 45 balls.
- Nepal fought their way back into the contest and secured a thrilling seven-wicket victory in the final over, with Dipendra Singh Airee scoring an unbeaten half-century.
- Nepal and Scotland both finish with one win apiece in this year’s tournament, and they both pushed England close in the group stage.
- Both teams will head home now, with Nepal delighted after claiming their first T20 World Cup win since 2014.
