Legendary NBA coach’s $6.6m home engulfed by massive fire
- The Miami home of legendary Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was destroyed by a devastating fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
- Over 20 emergency units responded to the blaze, which erupted around 4:30 a.m., causing extensive damage to the property.
- Fortunately, Spoelstra was not at home during the incident, as he was in Denver with his team, and no injuries were reported.
- He arrived at the scene shortly after his charter flight landed, witnessing fire crews battling the intense flames.
- An investigation has commenced into the cause of the fire, which occurred at a property Spoelstra had only purchased for $6.6m in December 2023 and was renovating.