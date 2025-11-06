Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legendary NBA coach’s $6.6m home engulfed by massive fire

Erik Spoelstra’s Miami home was destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning
Erik Spoelstra’s Miami home was destroyed by a fire on Thursday morning (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • The Miami home of legendary Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was destroyed by a devastating fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
  • Over 20 emergency units responded to the blaze, which erupted around 4:30 a.m., causing extensive damage to the property.
  • Fortunately, Spoelstra was not at home during the incident, as he was in Denver with his team, and no injuries were reported.
  • He arrived at the scene shortly after his charter flight landed, witnessing fire crews battling the intense flames.
  • An investigation has commenced into the cause of the fire, which occurred at a property Spoelstra had only purchased for $6.6m in December 2023 and was renovating.
