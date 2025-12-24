Who’s playing and where watch all five NBA Christmas Day games
- The NBA's annual Christmas Day showcase features five high-stakes games, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the San Antonio Spurs as a highlight.
- The Thunder, despite an NBA-best 26-4 record, are 0-2 against the Spurs this season, setting up an anticipated rematch.
- LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is set to play his 20th Christmas Day game, extending his numerous holiday records for points, wins, and field goals, despite preferring to be home with family.
- This year's schedule sees a significant Western Conference dominance, with eight of the ten participating teams hailing from the West, marking the highest representation from one conference since 1978.
- Notable player appearances include Victor Wembanyama making his second Christmas appearance, Dallas' Cooper Flagg making his debut as one of the youngest players, and Kevin Durant playing for a fifth different team on Christmas Day.