Why this football league will start games three minutes late
- The National League is campaigning for a third promotion place into League Two.
- All National League fixtures on 15 November will kick off three minutes late at 3.03pm as a symbolic protest.
- This action aims to highlight the ongoing push for change, which has been resisted by the English Football League (EFL) so far.
- National League chair Jack Pearce stated that clubs will not accept the current circumstances blocking them from fairness, with many EFL clubs privately supportive.
- A Football Supporters’ Association poll indicated strong fan support, with 93 per cent of fans across all divisions backing an additional promotion spot.