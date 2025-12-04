Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia star fumes after shock Ashes omission

Nathan Lyon (left) was furious after being left out of the second Ashes Test
Nathan Lyon (left) was furious after being left out of the second Ashes Test (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was left out of a home Test match for the first time since January 2012 for his side’s second Ashes Test against England on Thursday.
  • Lyon revealed to 7Cricket that he only found out about his shock omission approximately an hour before the toss.
  • Australia opted for an all-seam attack instead, with Michael Neser coming in to replace Lyon.
  • Lyon said his conversation with national team selector George Bailey was “short” and struggled to hide his anger as he admitted he was “absolutely filthy” about the decision.
  • Lyon revealed the reasoning behind the surprise call had not been explained to him yet.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in