Australia star fumes after shock Ashes omission
- Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was left out of a home Test match for the first time since January 2012 for his side’s second Ashes Test against England on Thursday.
- Lyon revealed to 7Cricket that he only found out about his shock omission approximately an hour before the toss.
- Australia opted for an all-seam attack instead, with Michael Neser coming in to replace Lyon.
- Lyon said his conversation with national team selector George Bailey was “short” and struggled to hide his anger as he admitted he was “absolutely filthy” about the decision.
- Lyon revealed the reasoning behind the surprise call had not been explained to him yet.