Naomi Osaka joins growing casualty list as injuries pile up

  • Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Japan Open quarter-finals due to a left leg injury.
  • Her opponent, Jaqueline Cristian, will now advance to the semi-finals via a walkover.
  • Osaka reportedly sustained the injury late in her previous match against defending champion Suzan Lamens, requiring a medical timeout.
  • Her participation in the upcoming Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next week is now in doubt.
  • This withdrawal contributes to a trend of WTA Tour players, including Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina, and Paula Badosa, ending their seasons early due to injury or illness.
