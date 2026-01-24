Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heartbreak for Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from Australian Open

Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea icy handshake
  • Two-time former champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.
  • Osaka was scheduled to face Australian Maddison Inglis in the third round but announced her decision shortly before the match.
  • She stated on Instagram that she had to make the difficult decision to address a physical issue, expressing heartbreak but prioritising preventing further damage.
  • Her withdrawal follows an eventful week, which included a distinctive jellyfish-inspired outfit and a dispute over respect with her second-round opponent.
  • In other news, American players Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, who co-host a podcast, will face each other in the fourth round after both secured victories.
