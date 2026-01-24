Heartbreak for Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from Australian Open
- Two-time former champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.
- Osaka was scheduled to face Australian Maddison Inglis in the third round but announced her decision shortly before the match.
- She stated on Instagram that she had to make the difficult decision to address a physical issue, expressing heartbreak but prioritising preventing further damage.
- Her withdrawal follows an eventful week, which included a distinctive jellyfish-inspired outfit and a dispute over respect with her second-round opponent.
- In other news, American players Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula, who co-host a podcast, will face each other in the fourth round after both secured victories.