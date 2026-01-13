Why Moses Itauma fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed
- British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed.
- The rearrangement is due to an injury Itauma sustained during his training camp.
- Originally scheduled for 24 January, the bout will now take place on 28 March.
- Both fights are set to be held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.
- Itauma, an unbeaten 21-year-old, was set to face Franklin, known for taking top heavyweights the distance.