Why Moses Itauma fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed

Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed
Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed (Getty)
  • British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma's fight against Jermaine Franklin has been postponed.
  • The rearrangement is due to an injury Itauma sustained during his training camp.
  • Originally scheduled for 24 January, the bout will now take place on 28 March.
  • Both fights are set to be held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.
  • Itauma, an unbeaten 21-year-old, was set to face Franklin, known for taking top heavyweights the distance.
