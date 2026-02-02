Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United legend offers brutal assessment of Salah’s season

Are Liverpool Actually BETTER Without Mo Salah
  • Wayne Rooney believes Mohamed Salah's peak performance era is concluding, citing a decline in his physical capabilities.
  • Salah, Liverpool's third highest all-time goalscorer, had a record-breaking 2024/25 season but has seen a significant dip in form this term.
  • Rooney observed Salah's reduced pace and movement during the African Cup of Nations, suggesting his ”legs have gone a little bit”.
  • Salah has scored only six goals across all competitions this season and was benched for four consecutive league games by manager Arne Slot.
  • Despite being benched and a previous outburst against Slot, Salah has remained at Liverpool and recently scored his first goal in over two months.
