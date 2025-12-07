Mohamed Salah claims Liverpool threw him ‘under the bus’
- Mohamed Salah has accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” and making him a scapegoat for the team's recent struggles.
- He claimed his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated and that the club broke promises made to him.
- Salah expressed deep disappointment at being dropped and benched for three consecutive games, calling the situation unacceptable.
- He hinted at an uncertain future at Anfield, suggesting he might be saying goodbye to fans at the Brighton match in a week before the African Cup of Nations.
- Salah, Liverpool's third-highest scorer, said he felt disrespected despite his significant contributions to the team.