Independent

Mohamed Salah claims Liverpool threw him ‘under the bus’

Salah says he no longer has a relationship with Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Salah says he no longer has a relationship with Liverpool boss Arne Slot (PA Archive)
  • Mohamed Salah has accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” and making him a scapegoat for the team's recent struggles.
  • He claimed his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated and that the club broke promises made to him.
  • Salah expressed deep disappointment at being dropped and benched for three consecutive games, calling the situation unacceptable.
  • He hinted at an uncertain future at Anfield, suggesting he might be saying goodbye to fans at the Brighton match in a week before the African Cup of Nations.
  • Salah, Liverpool's third-highest scorer, said he felt disrespected despite his significant contributions to the team.
In full

