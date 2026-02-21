Baseball legend Bill Mazeroski dies at age 89
- Bill Mazeroski, the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame second baseman, has passed away at the age of 89, the team announced on social media.
- He was renowned for hitting the historic walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, securing the championship for the Pirates.
- Mazeroski was a seven-time All-Star and earned eight Gold Glove awards for his exceptional defensive play.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates organization confirmed his death, describing him as a beloved member of the Pirates family.
- Pirates chairman Bob Nutting praised Mazeroski as "one of a kind" and a humble, gracious legend whose name will forever be linked to the biggest home run in baseball history.
