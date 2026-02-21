Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Baseball legend Bill Mazeroski dies at age 89

Patrick Dempsey remembers first days on Grey's Anatomy set with Eric Dane
  • Bill Mazeroski, the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame second baseman, has passed away at the age of 89, the team announced on social media.
  • He was renowned for hitting the historic walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, securing the championship for the Pirates.
  • Mazeroski was a seven-time All-Star and earned eight Gold Glove awards for his exceptional defensive play.
  • The Pittsburgh Pirates organization confirmed his death, describing him as a beloved member of the Pirates family.
  • Pirates chairman Bob Nutting praised Mazeroski as "one of a kind" and a humble, gracious legend whose name will forever be linked to the biggest home run in baseball history.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in