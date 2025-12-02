Mikel Arteta ‘desperate’ for Kai Havertz to return as he details injury recovery timeline
- Mikel Arteta has admitted he is “desperate” for Kai Havertz to return from injury.
- The Arsenal forward is yet to play this season, and Arteta revealed it will still be a “matter of weeks” before he is back on the pitch.
- Meanwhile, William Saliba is battling a “niggle” and is expected to return in a “matter of days”, having missed the Sunday’s match against Chelsea.
- Gabriel is facing a longer recovery period of “weeks” due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty, potentially ruling him out until after Christmas.
- Summer signings Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie deputised in defence against Chelsea and may continue to do so for Wednesday’s match against Brentford.