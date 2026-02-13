Northern Ireland’s Michael O’Neill to take second manager’s role ahead of World Cup play-offs
- Michael O’Neill is poised to take on the managerial role at Championship club Blackburn Rovers, while simultaneously retaining his position as Northern Ireland's national team manager.
- This dual role will require O'Neill to balance Blackburn's battle against relegation with Northern Ireland's critical preparations for their upcoming World Cup play-offs.
- Northern Ireland faces a challenging schedule, including a play-off semi-final against Italy in March, as they strive to qualify for their first World Cup in four decades.
- Blackburn Rovers currently sit 22nd in the Championship table; O'Neill has a proven track record of steering clubs away from relegation, notably with Stoke in 2019.
- The agreement is anticipated to be concluded quickly, potentially enabling O'Neill to make his debut in the dugout for Blackburn's match against QPR this Saturday.
