New Manchester United interim boss revealed after Amorim sacking
- Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season.
- A permanent head coach is expected to be appointed in the summer.
- Carrick takes over from Darren Fletcher, who had been in caretaker charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
- Fletcher's brief tenure included a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley and an FA Cup defeat to Brighton.
- Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth are among the managers being considered for the long-term position.