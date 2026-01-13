Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Manchester United interim boss revealed after Amorim sacking

Michael Carrick takes over as interim head coach until the end of the season
Michael Carrick takes over as interim head coach until the end of the season (PA Archive)
  • Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season.
  • A permanent head coach is expected to be appointed in the summer.
  • Carrick takes over from Darren Fletcher, who had been in caretaker charge following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
  • Fletcher's brief tenure included a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley and an FA Cup defeat to Brighton.
  • Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth are among the managers being considered for the long-term position.
