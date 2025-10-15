Mercedes finally confirms 2026 driver line-up amid George Russell speculation
- George Russell's Formula One future with Mercedes has been confirmed, with the team announcing an unchanged driver line-up for 2026.
- Russell will continue to be partnered by rookie Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stating the confirmation was "a matter of when, not if".
- The confirmation for 2026 leaves open the possibility of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes in subsequent years, despite Wolff's known admiration for him.
- Russell, who has secured two victories and eight podiums this season, expressed pride in continuing his long-standing partnership with Mercedes.
- His future was previously uncertain due to a break clause in Verstappen's contract, but Verstappen confirmed he would remain with Red Bull.