Former Test cricketer in induced coma with meningitis

Pa Sport
Meningitis: Signs and Symptoms
  • Former Australian batter Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma after contracting meningitis.
  • Martyn, 54, became unwell on Boxing Day and is currently receiving treatment in a Brisbane hospital.
  • Cricket Australia confirmed his illness, with chief executive Todd Greenberg extending best wishes from the wider cricket community.
  • Former teammates, including Adam Gilchrist, Brad Hardie, and Darren Lehmann, have publicly shared messages of support and concern for Martyn and his family.
  • Martyn, who played 67 Test matches and won two World Cups, had posted on X on Christmas Eve, looking forward to the Boxing Day Test.
