Who would win the Melbourne Cup? A horse, a cheetah or an ostrich
- An evolutionary biomechanist has compared the sustained running speeds of various land animals over 3,200 metres, the distance of the Melbourne Cup.
- The study concluded that thoroughbred horses, with a record time of 3 minutes 16.3 seconds, are significantly superior to other species for this distance.
- Greyhounds were predicted to finish second at approximately 4 minutes 7 seconds, though their endurance for such a distance is limited due to rapid fatigue.
- Kangaroos, utilising their efficient hopping gait, were estimated to secure third place with a time of around 6 minutes 35 seconds.
- Humans, zebras, ostriches, and cheetahs were all projected to finish much later, taking approximately 8 to 9 minutes to complete the 3,200-metre course.