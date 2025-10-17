Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lando Norris admits he faces ‘repercussions’ following Piastri crash

Oscar Piastri reacts to controversial F1 clash with Lando Norris in Singapore
  • McLaren has held Lando Norris responsible for his first-lap collision with team-mate Oscar Piastri at turn two during the Singapore Grand Prix.
  • Despite the FIA finding no fault with Norris's move at the time, the team decided two weeks later that the British driver was to blame.
  • Norris will face unspecified “consequences” and “repercussions” from McLaren, which are understood to be sporting in nature, to address the incident.
  • Both Norris and Piastri acknowledged the team's decision, with Norris accepting accountability and Piastri stating that such actions are necessary when team expectations are not met.
  • This intervention is part of McLaren's ongoing efforts to manage the competitive dynamic between their drivers as they contend for the title, with Piastri currently leading Norris by 22 points.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in