Lando Norris admits he faces ‘repercussions’ following Piastri crash
- McLaren has held Lando Norris responsible for his first-lap collision with team-mate Oscar Piastri at turn two during the Singapore Grand Prix.
- Despite the FIA finding no fault with Norris's move at the time, the team decided two weeks later that the British driver was to blame.
- Norris will face unspecified “consequences” and “repercussions” from McLaren, which are understood to be sporting in nature, to address the incident.
- Both Norris and Piastri acknowledged the team's decision, with Norris accepting accountability and Piastri stating that such actions are necessary when team expectations are not met.
- This intervention is part of McLaren's ongoing efforts to manage the competitive dynamic between their drivers as they contend for the title, with Piastri currently leading Norris by 22 points.