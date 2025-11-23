Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you need to know about McLaren’s disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris suffered a disqualification in Las Vegas (Cristobal Herrera Ulashkevich/Pool Photo via AP)
Lando Norris suffered a disqualification in Las Vegas (Cristobal Herrera Ulashkevich/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
  • Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after their McLaren cars failed post-race technical inspections.
  • The disqualification stemmed from excessive wear on the cars' underbody planks, which were found to be below the FIA's minimum required thickness of 9mm.
  • McLaren cited unexpected porpoising and limited testing due to adverse weather as mitigating circumstances, but the FIA ruled that regulations mandated disqualification for such technical breaches.
  • The decision nullified Norris and Piastri's points from the race, altering their standings in the F1 title race.
  • This incident is consistent with previous disqualifications for similar technical infringements, including those involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
