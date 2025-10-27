Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch reportedly in talks for 2026 on Netflix
- Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are reportedly considering a sensational boxing rematch in 2026.
- The potential bout is being mooted as a headline event for a Netflix-backed fight card.
- Their first encounter over 10 years ago saw Mayweather win by unanimous decision, maintaining his undefeated professional record.
- Mayweather has since competed in exhibition matches, while Pacquiao recently returned to boxing in July after a four-year hiatus.
- The rumor of a second fight, reported by Ring Magazine, comes amidst plans for Mayweather to fight Mike Tyson in another exhibition next year.