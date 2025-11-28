Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max Verstappen takes dig at Oscar Piastri in F1 title battle

Norris & Piastri Disqualified From Vegas Grand Prix…
  • Max Verstappen urged Oscar Piastri to race aggressively at the Qatar Grand Prix, stating that a "real winner and a racer" would "go for it" against teammate Lando Norris.
  • Verstappen welcomed McLaren's decision not to implement team orders between Piastri and Norris, noting it could benefit his own championship aspirations.
  • Oscar Piastri confirmed that McLaren will not be favouring Lando Norris, despite Norris being in championship contention, and stated he still aims for victory.
  • McLaren team principal Andrea Stella reiterated the team's policy of allowing both drivers to compete freely, emphasising there is no reason to change their approach.
  • Lando Norris can still win the championship this weekend if he outscores Verstappen and Piastri by two points across the sprint race and grand prix.
