Why Max Verstappen lost his F1 motivation – and how he got it back

Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP
  • Max Verstappen's motivation for Formula One reportedly waned earlier in the season due to Red Bull's struggles, according to advisor Helmut Marko.
  • Before the summer break, Verstappen was over 100 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with McLaren dominating 12 of the first 15 races.
  • Verstappen has since staged a significant comeback, winning three of the past four races and securing top-two finishes in all five races since the break.
  • Marko suggested that Verstappen's recent GT3 race win helped restore his focus and enjoyment for Formula One.
  • Verstappen is now only 40 points behind Piastri with five races remaining and will miss the first practice session in Mexico.
