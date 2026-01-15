This is Max Verstappen’s prediction for Red Bull pre-season test
- Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull will spend more time in the garage than on track during the first pre-season tests in Barcelona due to new regulations.
- Red Bull is building its own power unit for the first time, in collaboration with American automotive giant Ford, under the new chassis and engine rules.
- The four-time world champion expressed uncertainty about the new car and engine, hoping for more clarity after the two tests in Bahrain.
- Red Bull is set to unveil its 2026 car livery in Detroit, being the first of the 11 teams to do so.
- Verstappen, who missed out on a fifth consecutive championship last season, is contracted until the end of 2028, with the 2026 season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.