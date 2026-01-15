Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

This is Max Verstappen’s prediction for Red Bull pre-season test

Max Verstappen expects more garage than track time at F1 2026 Barcelona test
  • Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull will spend more time in the garage than on track during the first pre-season tests in Barcelona due to new regulations.
  • Red Bull is building its own power unit for the first time, in collaboration with American automotive giant Ford, under the new chassis and engine rules.
  • The four-time world champion expressed uncertainty about the new car and engine, hoping for more clarity after the two tests in Bahrain.
  • Red Bull is set to unveil its 2026 car livery in Detroit, being the first of the 11 teams to do so.
  • Verstappen, who missed out on a fifth consecutive championship last season, is contracted until the end of 2028, with the 2026 season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in