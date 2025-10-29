Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Special’ Max Dowman makes history in Arsenal’s victory over Brighton

Arteta was full of praise for Dowman after the game
Arteta was full of praise for Dowman after the game (Reuters/Matthew Childs)
  • Max Dowman, aged 15, became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory against Brighton.
  • Goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka secured Arsenal's win, booking them a home tie against Crystal Palace in the fifth round.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta praised Dowman's "special" performance, noting his natural talent, courage, and determination on the pitch.
  • Arteta emphasised the need to carefully manage Dowman's rapid progression and protect the young player as he navigates his burgeoning career.
  • The win extended Arsenal's impressive run to eight consecutive victories and six clean sheets across all competitions, despite Brighton's manager expressing frustration over missed chances.
