Mary Earps hits out at Lionesses boss and fellow goalkeeper in new book
- Mary Earps' autobiography 'All In' details her decision to retire from the Lionesses before Euro 2025, revealing tensions and criticism of manager Sarina Wiegman.
- Earps strongly opposed Hannah Hampton's recall and selection, telling Wiegman that Hampton's 'bad behaviour is being rewarded'.
- She claimed Hampton's conduct during Euro 2022 was 'disruptive and unreliable', potentially jeopardising team harmony and training.
- Wiegman informed Earps in April 2025 that she was no longer the first-choice goalkeeper, which led to Earps' decision to retire due to feeling unsupported and a loss of trust.
- Earps initially reconsidered her retirement but finalised it after Wiegman admitted not watching her recent club match, reinforcing Earps' perception of Wiegman's lack of commitment.