Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mary Earps says autobiography not intended to ‘tear anyone down’

Mary Earps’ autobiography is due for release this week
Mary Earps’ autobiography is due for release this week (The FA via Getty Images)
  • Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has claimed the reaction to extracts from her forthcoming autobiography has been "distorted".
  • Earps said she did not intend to "tear anyone down" with her book, which is due for release this week.
  • Her suggestion that Hannah Hampton was rewarded for "bad behaviour" after being dropped particularly attracted headlines and criticism.
  • Earps expressed surprise at how her comments have been interpreted and amplified on social media, feeling they were taken out of context.
  • Other extracts from the book detail Earps' personal struggles with alcohol, depression, and eating issues, alongside her dispute with Nike over replica Lionesses goalkeeper shirts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in