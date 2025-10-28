Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin O’Neill reveals why he made shock return to Celtic

Martin O'Neill leaves football fans 'in tears' with major on-air microphone blunder
  • Martin O'Neill, 73, has been appointed interim manager of Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' sudden resignation.
  • O'Neill will take charge on a short-term basis alongside former player Shaun Maloney, stressing his role is temporary until a permanent manager is appointed.
  • O'Neill, a former Celtic manager, expressed shock at the offer but wanted to help revive the club’s form and therefore provide time for the club to appoint a new long-term coach.
  • Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond issued a scathing statement, accusing Rodgers of stoking division and misrepresenting his contract and transfer involvement.
  • Rodgers, who won 11 trophies, left Celtic eight points behind Premiership leaders Hearts amidst internal strife over transfer market objectives and Champions League qualification.
