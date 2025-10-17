Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arteta unable to confirm when Arsenal star will return from injury

Video Player Placeholder
Arteta’s Arsenal fitness update pre Fulham
  • Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for "weeks" due to a knee injury, marking his latest setback this season.
  • Odegaard has been withdrawn before half-time in three consecutive Premier League starts and previously suffered a shoulder issue last month.
  • He joins Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke on the treatment table, all currently out with knee injuries.
  • Arteta provided a positive update on Havertz and Madueke, stating they are progressing well in their rehabilitation.
  • Martin Zubimendi and Ben White missed training for load management, while summer signing Piero Hincapie has returned to training.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in