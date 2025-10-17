Arteta unable to confirm when Arsenal star will return from injury
- Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for "weeks" due to a knee injury, marking his latest setback this season.
- Odegaard has been withdrawn before half-time in three consecutive Premier League starts and previously suffered a shoulder issue last month.
- He joins Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke on the treatment table, all currently out with knee injuries.
- Arteta provided a positive update on Havertz and Madueke, stating they are progressing well in their rehabilitation.
- Martin Zubimendi and Ben White missed training for load management, while summer signing Piero Hincapie has returned to training.