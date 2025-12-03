Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal star set to make first start in two months against Brentford

Arsenal's meeting with Brentford is 'vital, massive' - Arteta
  • Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named in the starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Brentford.
  • The Norwegian is set to make his first start since October 4, when Arsenal played West Ham.
  • Odegaard replaces Eberechi Eze in the starting line-up.
  • It’s one of three changes from the game against Chelsea, with Ben White replacing Jurrien Timber at right-back, and Noni Madueke starting in place of Bukayo Saka.
  • Brentford, meanwhile, made five changes from their weekend win against Burnley.

