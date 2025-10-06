Watch Martin Brundle make Lewis Capaldi mix-up in classic F1 grid walk moment
- Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle mistakenly identified Lewis Capaldi's brother as the singer during his pre-race grid walk in Singapore.
- The humorous encounter saw Capaldi's brother correct Brundle, with Lewis Capaldi then joining them and expressing support for McLaren.
- Brundle unintentionally shunned Capaldi's offer of a handshake, adding to the comedic moment.
- Brundle is well-known for his often awkward or amusing interactions with celebrities and drivers on the F1 grid, including past encounters with Usher, Kylian Mbappe's bodyguard, and Machine Gun Kelly.
- George Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen finishing second and Lando Norris securing third place.