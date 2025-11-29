Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star emerges as major doubt for second Ashes Test after missing training

Mark Wood is expected to miss the second Ashes Test
Mark Wood is expected to miss the second Ashes Test (Getty)
  • Mark Wood is expected to miss the second Ashes Test after sitting out England's first training session in Brisbane.
  • The Durham pace bowler remained at the team hotel to rest an issue with his left knee.
  • Wood previously underwent surgery on the same knee in March and also suffered a hamstring scare during a pre-series warm-up match.
  • In the first Test, he bowled 11 overs, reaching 93mph and striking Cameron Green, though his speeds later decreased.
  • Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts are potential replacements, with both men currently playing for England Lions in Canberra.
