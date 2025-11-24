England star sends out defiant message after humbling Ashes loss to Australia
- England cricketer Mark Wood has urged his team to "fight fire with fire" following their heavy defeat in the opening Ashes Test against Australia.
- Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Wood admitted the team's mood was "flat" after the quick loss but expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back in the series.
- He highlighted England's pace attack, which dismantled Australia's first innings on day one, as a reason for optimism, especially for the upcoming pink-ball Test at the Gabba.
- Wood acknowledged the disappointment felt by fans but assured them the squad shares the pain and is focused on the remaining four matches.
- Separately, Andrew Flintoff’s England Lions team also suffered an eight-wicket defeat to a Cricket Australia XI, with Josh Inglis scoring an unbeaten century.