Marcus Rashford outlines Barcelona stance after making Manchester United admission

Marcus Rashford hopes top performance against Olympiacos gets him a place for Real Madrid match
  • Marcus Rashford has made it clear he wishes to make his loan move to Barcelona permanent, stating he is enjoying his time at the club and feels he needed a change from Manchester United.
  • The 27-year-old forward has scored five goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona, including a double in their recent Champions League win, ahead of this weekend's El Clásico.
  • Real Madrid are set to host Barcelona in El Clásico this weekend, with both sides facing significant injury crises that have depleted their squads.
  • Real Madrid currently leads LaLiga by two points over Barcelona, having enjoyed a strong start to the season, while Barcelona's recent form has been inconsistent despite their treble success last campaign.
  • New Real Madrid manager Alonso will face his first El Clásico, as both teams navigate their depleted rosters in a crucial league encounter.
