England star to miss Wembley clash with Serbia
- England centre-back Marc Guehi has sustained a heavy bone bruise, confirmed by Thomas Tuchel.
- Guehi is definitively ruled out of England's World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Wembley on Thursday.
- Tuchel expressed hope that Guehi could recover sufficiently to feature in Sunday's match against Albania.
- The injury is described as painful but without structural damage, with Guehi’s condition being assessed daily.
- Trevoh Chalobah was called into the squad to provide cover following Guehi's injury and other withdrawals.