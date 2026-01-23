Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marc Guehi set for Man City debut after nightmare week for Pep Guardiola’s side

Marc Guehi will make his Man City debut this weekend (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
  • Pep Guardiola confirmed that new signing Marc Guehi will make his debut for Manchester City against Wolves on Saturday.
  • Guehi, a £20m acquisition from Crystal Palace earlier this week, joins City amid a significant defensive injury crisis, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and John Stones all sidelined.
  • Several other key players, including Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, and Nico Gonzalez, are also unavailable for the upcoming match.
  • Manchester City will host bottom-of-the-table Wolves, aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
  • Despite being winless in their last five matches and losing two games in the past week to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, Guardiola praised his "extraordinary team" but acknowledged Arsenal as currently "the best team in the world".
