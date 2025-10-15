Why Manny Pacquiao’s comeback fight is in doubt
- Manny Pacquiao, 46, announced his return to the ring for a fight in Las Vegas on 24 January, aiming for a world title shot.
- WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero was initially considered the frontrunner to be Pacquiao's opponent.
- The WBA has since ordered Romero to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov.
- Romero and Giyasov's teams have been given a 30-day negotiation period, which is set to end on 13 November.
- This WBA mandate could potentially scupper Pacquiao's proposed fight with Romero or force Romero to risk being stripped of his title.