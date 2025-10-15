Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Manny Pacquiao’s comeback fight is in doubt

Manny Pacquiao is finalising a fight with Rolando Romero
  • Manny Pacquiao, 46, announced his return to the ring for a fight in Las Vegas on 24 January, aiming for a world title shot.
  • WBA welterweight champion Rolly Romero was initially considered the frontrunner to be Pacquiao's opponent.
  • The WBA has since ordered Romero to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov.
  • Romero and Giyasov's teams have been given a 30-day negotiation period, which is set to end on 13 November.
  • This WBA mandate could potentially scupper Pacquiao's proposed fight with Romero or force Romero to risk being stripped of his title.
