Man Utd defender reveals what was ‘preying on his mind’ before Liverpool victory
- Harry Maguire scored the winning goal for Manchester United against Liverpool in the 84th minute of their Premier League clash at Anfield.
- This marked Manchester United's first away victory at Liverpool since 2016, a significant achievement for the club.
- Maguire, whose contract expires next summer, revealed that winning at Anfield had been 'preying on his mind' as it might have been his last chance.
- He described the goal as an 'amazing moment' and a personal triumph, having previously endured heavy defeats at the stadium.
- Maguire celebrated with the United supporters, emphasising the importance of the win for the fans after a challenging period.