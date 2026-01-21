Line of Duty creator in talks to make new Manchester United drama series
- Manchester United has reportedly agreed a deal with North American production company Lionsgate to create a drama series based on the club's history.
- The proposed series is currently in a developmental phase and is said to be similar in style to Netflix's popular period drama, The Crown.
- The agreement includes a guaranteed sum for the club in the low multimillion pounds if the show is produced and sold, with future royalties to be shared with Lionsgate.
- This venture is the latest in a series of TV-related explorations by United, aimed at boosting the club's revenue.
- While details on release dates, specific historical periods to be covered, or cast are unknown, British television writer Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, The Bodyguard) has reportedly been involved in early conversations.