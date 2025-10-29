Man City come from behind to beat Championship side Swansea
- Manchester City came from behind to defeat Swansea 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, securing their place in the quarter-finals.
- Swansea took an early lead in the 12th minute with a goal from Goncalo Franco.
- Jeremy Doku equalised for Manchester City before half-time with a deflected effort.
- Omar Marmoush put City ahead in the 77th minute, and Rayan Cherki confirmed the victory in stoppage time.
- Manchester City rested several key players for the match, including their top scorer Erling Haaland.