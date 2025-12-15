Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Man Utd will set up against Bournemouth after rumoured formation change

Amorim impressed with 'smart and technical' Mount
  • Manchester United have made one change for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
  • Leny Yoro will replace Noussair Mazrouai in a new-look back-three, with the Moroccan heading for the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • United were able to keep two of the other AFCON-bound players for this game – Amad and Bryan Mbeumo – and both start this evening. Despite rumours of a formation switch, it appears Ruben Amorim will go with his favoured 3-4-3 set-up.
  • Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount, Cunha
  • Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Tavernier; Jimenez, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

