Man Utd boss defends tactical system after criticism from club legend
- Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's manager, has stated he must "show" he is the right man for the job, acknowledging he cannot "run away from the results".
- He is under significant pressure following a poor start to the season, with United currently 14th in the Premier League.
- Amorim has accumulated 34 points from 33 league games in charge, including only seven points from six league matches this season and a Carabao Cup exit.
- Former United players, including Gary Neville, have criticised Amorim, particularly his devotion to the 3-4-3 formation.
- Amorim defended his tactical system, arguing it is not the cause of the team's defeats, citing specific matches where other factors were more influential.