Glazer family told to go by top official after Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd exit

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Saudi royal adviser Turki Alalshikh celebrated the sacking of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim on social media.
  • Alalshikh, a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, subsequently called for the club's majority owners, the Glazer family, to also depart.
  • Ruben Amorim's dismissal on Monday morning followed a turbulent 14-month tenure, reportedly triggered by a public fallout with the club's hierarchy.
  • The Glazer family, American owners of Manchester United for 20 years, have long faced criticism from fans over the club's significant debt.
  • Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has previously commented on the club's ownership, once sparking debate about a potential new investment deal.
In full

