Man United urged to ‘stay together’ after ‘frustrating’ setback against Everton
- Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Everton at Old Trafford on Monday, despite playing with a numerical advantage for the majority of the match.
- Despite dominating possession and registering 25 shots, Manchester United proved toothless in attack.
- Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt criticised the team's performance, calling it “a really bad night”.
- De Ligt called for his side to “stay together” ahead of their next match against Crystal Palace following Monday’s “frustrating” setback.
- The victory marked Everton's first at Old Trafford since 2013 and David Moyes's first Premier League win there as a visiting manager, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also securing his first win at the ground.