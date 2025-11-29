Man United boss Ruben Amorim concedes Crystal Palace are ‘doing things better than us’
- Ruben Amorim expressed frustration with Manchester United's inconsistent season, stating the club operates under a "no excuses" policy and should be in a healthier league position.
- United's recent form includes a brief winning streak followed by two 2-2 draws on the road and a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton.
- Amorim believes United should have accumulated more points, having squandered leads and control in several matches, calling it "really disappointing and really frustrating".
- For Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, Manchester United will be without Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Harry Maguire.
- Amorim acknowledged Crystal Palace's impressive progress under Oliver Glasner, noting fundamental differences in playing styles and admitting Palace are "doing things better than us".