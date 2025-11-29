Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United boss Ruben Amorim concedes Crystal Palace are ‘doing things better than us’

'We have a lot of problems', says Amorim after Man Utd's draw against Tottenham
  • Ruben Amorim expressed frustration with Manchester United's inconsistent season, stating the club operates under a "no excuses" policy and should be in a healthier league position.
  • United's recent form includes a brief winning streak followed by two 2-2 draws on the road and a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton.
  • Amorim believes United should have accumulated more points, having squandered leads and control in several matches, calling it "really disappointing and really frustrating".
  • For Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace, Manchester United will be without Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Harry Maguire.
  • Amorim acknowledged Crystal Palace's impressive progress under Oliver Glasner, noting fundamental differences in playing styles and admitting Palace are "doing things better than us".
