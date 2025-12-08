Man United legend leaves Old Trafford role after just five months
- Manchester United legend Jonny Evans has stepped down from his position as the club’s head of loans and pathways.
- Evans only took up the role five months ago after retiring from football at the end of last season.
- It is understood that Evans has left the role in order to spend more time with his family.
- The split is an amicable one, with Evans now considering his next move.
- Evans made 241 appearances for United across two spells and won multiple trophies at Old Trafford, including the Premier League three times and the FA Cup.