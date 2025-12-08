Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United legend leaves Old Trafford role after just five months

Jonny Evans (second right) as left his role at Man United after just five months
Jonny Evans (second right) as left his role at Man United after just five months (REUTERS)
  • Manchester United legend Jonny Evans has stepped down from his position as the club’s head of loans and pathways.
  • Evans only took up the role five months ago after retiring from football at the end of last season.
  • It is understood that Evans has left the role in order to spend more time with his family.
  • The split is an amicable one, with Evans now considering his next move.
  • Evans made 241 appearances for United across two spells and won multiple trophies at Old Trafford, including the Premier League three times and the FA Cup.

