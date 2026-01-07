Former Man United players closing in on head coach role
- Manchester United are in discussions with former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick for an interim head coach position.
- Sporting director Jason Wilcox held initial informal talks with both individuals on Tuesday, with further discussions anticipated.
- The search follows the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday, reportedly triggered by a heated meeting with Wilcox last Friday.
- Darren Fletcher, a former United player, will manage the team for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley.
- The club is also considering other candidates, including ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, as they aim to improve their league standing.