Former Man United players closing in on head coach role

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Manchester United are in discussions with former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick for an interim head coach position.
  • Sporting director Jason Wilcox held initial informal talks with both individuals on Tuesday, with further discussions anticipated.
  • The search follows the sacking of Ruben Amorim on Monday, reportedly triggered by a heated meeting with Wilcox last Friday.
  • Darren Fletcher, a former United player, will manage the team for their upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley.
  • The club is also considering other candidates, including ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, as they aim to improve their league standing.
