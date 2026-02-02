Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Premier League history was made in Man United’s dramatic win over Fulham

Raul Jimenez has scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League
Raul Jimenez has scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League (Getty Images)
  • Raul Jimenez has set a new Premier League record by converting his 12th consecutive penalty kick without missing a single one.
  • This historic penalty occurred during Fulham's 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.
  • His perfect streak from the spot began in November 2018 while playing for Wolves.
  • Jimenez's achievement surpasses the previous record of 11 consecutive penalties without missing that was held by Yaya Toure.
  • Jimenez has only missed two penalties in his entire career, neither of which were in the Premier League.
