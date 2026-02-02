How Premier League history was made in Man United’s dramatic win over Fulham
- Raul Jimenez has set a new Premier League record by converting his 12th consecutive penalty kick without missing a single one.
- This historic penalty occurred during Fulham's 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.
- His perfect streak from the spot began in November 2018 while playing for Wolves.
- Jimenez's achievement surpasses the previous record of 11 consecutive penalties without missing that was held by Yaya Toure.
- Jimenez has only missed two penalties in his entire career, neither of which were in the Premier League.
