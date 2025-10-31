Ruben Amorim outlines the one thing Man United needs to improve
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has called for an improvement in his team's away form as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest.
- United has only secured one away victory this season, against Liverpool, despite a recent three-match winning run at Old Trafford.
- Amorim expects a tough match at the City Ground, noting that Forest has won their last three Premier League encounters against United.
- He emphasised the need for United to better control the match environment away from home, anticipating less space to play compared to their recent Brighton victory.
- United could stick with the same side that beat Brighton, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo linking well together in a 4-2 victory.